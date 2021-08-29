Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Thunder in the Rockies, Latest Event Canceled Due to COVID

By Maddie Warren
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One more major Northern Colorado event has been postponed due to rising COVID concerns: Thunder in the Rockies. The massive bike rally has decided to cancel their 2021 event. Like several other events, the rising concern of COVID and, specifically, the Delta variant played a factor in the decision. Certain restrictions also fell into place because of the virus, leaving a supply shortage from certain vendors and partners.

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Covid#Covid#Realities For Children#Cbs News#Colorado State Volleyball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Chicago, ILwfav951.com

Pixies Cancel Tour Due To Covid Surge

Pixies have canceled their 11-date U.S. September run that also included scheduled appearances at Summerfest in Milwaukee, and Chicago's Riot Fest. In a statement on their social media, the band wrote, “We have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases made worse by the Delta variant, this is the right decision for our fans and crew members' safety, as well as our own.”
Louisiana StatePosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Sugarcane Festival Makes Difficult Decision to Cancel 2021 Event Due to COVID

COVID has claimed yet another annual Louisiana tradition as the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival & Fair Association announced their decision to cancel this year's event. Festival organizers across Louisiana have explored just about every option when it comes to moving forward with their events, but the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the country—especially in our Acadiana region.
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Four More States Added To Chicago COVID-19 Travel Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four more states have been added to Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, meaning unvaccinated travelers from the vast majority of the United States are now urged to either quarantine or provide a recent negative COVID test when they arrive in the city. Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska, and South Dakota...
Houston, TXPosted by
Axios

NRA cancels annual meeting due to COVID-19

The National Rifle Association has canceled its annual meeting in Houston because of concerns about the rising rate of COVID-19 infections in Texas, the organization announced Wednesday. Why it matters: Texas, like much of the U.S., is experiencing a surge in cases driven by the highly-contagious Delta variant. State of...
Colorado StateKDVR.com

35 Colorado counties see rise in COVID-19 positivity over the last 7 days

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado. According to state data, Colorado had 665 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday — the highest number since mid-May. A majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. Recent data shows that unvaccinated people accounted for 83.3% of hospitalizations in a single week in...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

PVDFest cancelled due to rise in COVID cases, hospitalizations

PROVIDENCE — This year’s PVDFest is a no-go. The city announced Friday that the downtown Providence arts festival has been canceled because of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The event had been scheduled for Sept. 25-26. “I am sorry to announce that after carefully considering the increased spread of the...
Florida StateAOL Corp

Delta seems to be peaking in states like Florida. 4 reasons why it may not hit other states as hard this fall.

After weeks of discouraging news about COVID-19 — U.S. hospitalizations hitting 100,000 for the first time since February; more people dying in Florida than before vaccinations became available — a rare glimmer of hope seems to have punctured the gloom: America’s summer wave, which has torn through undervaccinated communities across the South, may finally be peaking.
Colorado StateKDVR.com

COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado; See rates for every county in the state here

DENVER (KDVR) — Concern is growing across the country as COVID-19 delta variant cases rise. In Colorado, numbers continue to go up. Over the last seven days, 35 counties have seen a rise in COVID-19 positivity, 23 have seen a decline in COVID-19 positivity, four counties haven’t had any movement and two counties have administered less than ten tests in the past week.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in North Dakota

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in New Mexico

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy