Thunder in the Rockies, Latest Event Canceled Due to COVID
One more major Northern Colorado event has been postponed due to rising COVID concerns: Thunder in the Rockies. The massive bike rally has decided to cancel their 2021 event. Like several other events, the rising concern of COVID and, specifically, the Delta variant played a factor in the decision. Certain restrictions also fell into place because of the virus, leaving a supply shortage from certain vendors and partners.kool1079.com
