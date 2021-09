The Pokémon in Pokémon Go are consistently shifting, with certain ones receiving a buff that benefits them in the mobile game. Most of the time, if a Pokémon’s stats are fine, it boils down to their moveset and what attacks they can learn. The attack pools are limited for each character, so if a Pokémon doesn’t have the best attacks, you can expect to see a rework in the future. That’s what happened with Cofagrigus at the start of Battle League Season 9. So, with a minor change, is Cofagrigus good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?