Mayor Lumumba Declares State of Emergency in Anticipation of Hurricane Ida

August 28, 2021

(JACKSON, Miss.) – Today, City of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, issued a proclamation declaring a civil emergency for the entire City of Jackson in anticipation of Hurricane Ida. Rain, high winds, flooding, and potential tornadoes are anticipated throughout the state of Mississippi, including the City of Jackson, beginning Sunday, August 29, 2021, and may continue through Tuesday, August 31, 2021, potentially resulting in dangerous conditions.

The state of emergency will be reviewed every seven (7) days until such local emergency is no longer in effect and proclaimed terminated by the Mayor.

