Mayor Lumumba Declares State of Emergency in Anticipation of Hurricane Ida

Posted by 
Jackson, Mississippi
 5 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 28, 2021

(JACKSON, Miss.) – Today, City of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, issued a proclamation declaring a civil emergency for the entire City of Jackson in anticipation of Hurricane Ida. Rain, high winds, flooding, and potential tornadoes are anticipated throughout the state of Mississippi, including the City of Jackson, beginning Sunday, August 29, 2021, and may continue through Tuesday, August 31, 2021, potentially resulting in dangerous conditions.

The state of emergency will be reviewed every seven (7) days until such local emergency is no longer in effect and proclaimed terminated by the Mayor.

A copy of the full proclamation can be found attached and at www.JacksonMS.gov.

# # #

Jackson, Mississippi

ABOUT

Jackson, officially the City of Jackson, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Mississippi. It is one of two county seats of Hinds County, along with Raymond, Mississippi. The city of Jackson also includes around 3,000 acres (12.1 km2) comprising Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport in Rankin County and a small portion of Madison County. The city's population was estimated to be 160,628 in 2019, a decline from 173,514 in 2010. The city sits on the Pearl River and is located in the greater Jackson Prairie region of Mississippi.

