City of Jackson Issues Updates and Reminders in Advance of Hurricane Ida
August 28, 2021
City of Jackson Issues Updates and Reminders
in Advance of Hurricane Ida
(JACKSON, Miss.) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates and reminders to residents as the city prepares for Hurricane Ida:
GENERAL REMINDERS:
- Please pay attention to local news media or weather radio as the storm progresses for current emergency information and instructions.
- Sign up for CodeRed Emergency Alerts at www.jacksonms.gov
- Please call 9-1-1 for emergencies only.
- Please call 601-960-1234 for non-emergencies.
- Down limbs that fall onto the right-of-way and obstruct traffic can be reported to 311, 601-960-1168, or 601-960-1193.
PUBLIC WORKS:
- Crews will be on standby this weekend and be prepared to respond on Monday and Tuesday when the storm passes through the Jackson Metro Area
- Viaducts on Gallatin Street and Monument Street will be closed to traffic starting Monday morning due to these areas being prone to flooding.
FLOOD SAFETY:
- Make a plan for your household, including your pets, so that you and your family know what to do, where to go, and what you will need to protect yourselves from flooding. Learn and practice evacuation routes, shelter plans, and flash flood response.
- Gather medicines, supplies, including non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and water for several days, in case you must leave immediately or if services are cut off in your area.
- If you are under a flood warning; seek higher ground shelter right away, and do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! @ www.ready.gov
SANDBAGS:
- Sandbags will be distributed TODAY, Saturday, August 28 – Tuesday, August, 31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4225 Michael Avalon St. Building A, Jackson, MS 39209.
- This schedule is subject to change dependent on weather conditions.
SHELTERS:
- Two (2) emergency shelters have been identified. Additional details will be made available should these shelters become necessary.
- JPD Police Training Academy, 3000 St. Charles St.
- Champion Street Gym, 1344 Hattiesburg Street
SOLID WASTE:
- The City of Jackson Department of Solid Waste asks that residents give at least two weeks after the storm passes to allow for damage assessments and retaining of contracts if needed to assist with debris removal.
- Tress that may fall onto the right-of-way and obstruct traffic will be addressed immediately. This can be reported to 311, 601-960-1168, or 601-960-1193.
- If contractors are hired to cut limbs, or remove damaged materials from a residence, it is the contractors’ responsibility to remove and dispose of all debris. We ask that residents hire licensed contractors to provide debris removal services at their place of residence to ensure that all debris is properly disposed of.
- If residents have small limbs that are in compliance and require removal, please call 601-960-1193 for assistance. (To be in compliance, limbs must be cut 4 feet in length and stacked in small piles no higher than 3 feet.)
- For more information, residents can please call 311 to be provided with a tracking number for reference.
