Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

City of Jackson Issues Updates and Reminders in Advance of Hurricane Ida

Posted by 
Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi
 5 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 28, 2021

City of Jackson Issues Updates and Reminders

in Advance of Hurricane Ida

(JACKSON, Miss.) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates and reminders to residents as the city prepares for Hurricane Ida:

GENERAL REMINDERS:

  • Please pay attention to local news media or weather radio as the storm progresses for current emergency information and instructions.
  • Please call 9-1-1 for emergencies only.
  • Please call 601-960-1234 for non-emergencies.
  • Down limbs that fall onto the right-of-way and obstruct traffic can be reported to 311, 601-960-1168, or 601-960-1193.

PUBLIC WORKS:

  • Crews will be on standby this weekend and be prepared to respond on Monday and Tuesday when the storm passes through the Jackson Metro Area
  • Viaducts on Gallatin Street and Monument Street will be closed to traffic starting Monday morning due to these areas being prone to flooding.

FLOOD SAFETY:

  • Make a plan for your household, including your pets, so that you and your family know what to do, where to go, and what you will need to protect yourselves from flooding. Learn and practice evacuation routes, shelter plans, and flash flood response.
  • Gather medicines, supplies, including non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and water for several days, in case you must leave immediately or if services are cut off in your area.
  • If you are under a flood warning; seek higher ground shelter right away, and do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! @ www.ready.gov

SANDBAGS:

  • Sandbags will be distributed TODAY, Saturday, August 28 – Tuesday, August, 31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4225 Michael Avalon St. Building A, Jackson, MS 39209.
  • This schedule is subject to change dependent on weather conditions.

SHELTERS:

  • Two (2) emergency shelters have been identified. Additional details will be made available should these shelters become necessary.
  • JPD Police Training Academy, 3000 St. Charles St.
  • Champion Street Gym, 1344 Hattiesburg Street

SOLID WASTE:

  • The City of Jackson Department of Solid Waste asks that residents give at least two weeks after the storm passes to allow for damage assessments and retaining of contracts if needed to assist with debris removal.
  • Tress that may fall onto the right-of-way and obstruct traffic will be addressed immediately. This can be reported to 311, 601-960-1168, or 601-960-1193.
  • If contractors are hired to cut limbs, or remove damaged materials from a residence, it is the contractors’ responsibility to remove and dispose of all debris. We ask that residents hire licensed contractors to provide debris removal services at their place of residence to ensure that all debris is properly disposed of.
  • If residents have small limbs that are in compliance and require removal, please call 601-960-1193 for assistance. (To be in compliance, limbs must be cut 4 feet in length and stacked in small piles no higher than 3 feet.)
  • For more information, residents can please call 311 to be provided with a tracking number for reference.

# # #

Comments / 0

Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi

48
Followers
135
Post
313
Views
ABOUT

Jackson, officially the City of Jackson, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Mississippi. It is one of two county seats of Hinds County, along with Raymond, Mississippi. The city of Jackson also includes around 3,000 acres (12.1 km2) comprising Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport in Rankin County and a small portion of Madison County. The city's population was estimated to be 160,628 in 2019, a decline from 173,514 in 2010. The city sits on the Pearl River and is located in the greater Jackson Prairie region of Mississippi.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Environmentwsgw.com

Ida lashes Northeast with tornadoes and severe flooding

Three days after Ida devastated the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Mississippi, remnants of the storm are still causing dangerous weather for millions. Tornadoes have been spotted in Maryland and New Jersey as the storm heads north, and flash flood watches are in effect for much of the northeast as Ida dumps buckets of rain.
Upshur County, WVThe Recorddelta

Remnants of Hurricane Ida flood Upshur County

BUCKHANNON — For the second time this year, Upshur County and surrounding areas experienced large amounts of flash flooding as remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in West Virginia on Wednesday. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 miles per...
Charleston, WVMetro News

Central counties experiencing flooding from Ida rain

SUTTON, W.Va. — Central counties in West Virginia were experiencing flooding Wednesday morning from what’s left of Ida. What’s now a tropical depression began dumping rain on the Mountain State Tuesday evening. By early Wednesday morning heavier bands were set up over already waterlogged areas of Roane, Clay, Braxton, Calhoun, Nicholas and eastern Kanawha counties. A flash flood warning is in effect until 11:30.
Covington County, MSWDAM-TV

Covington County road washed out by Hurricane Ida

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida caused some road damage in Covington County. A portion of Ora Williamsburg Road near Collins washed out overnight because of heavy rains. Covington County emergency management director Brennon Chancellor said it could take quite some time to make repairs. “Two portions of the...
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Why NYC Was So Unprepared For Hurricane Ida’s Flash Flooding

When the rains come, the corner of Carroll Street and 4th Avenue usually floods. Yet middle Brooklynites and Park Slopers were left stunned after the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through New York City this week. Viral videos showed cars slushing through floodwaters—against the advice of emergency officials—as the post-tropical...
Grand Isle, LAWKRG

Watch: Flood waters swamp Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet has released surveillance video that shows rising flood waters in Grand Isle, Louisiana on Sunday. Rising sea levels swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle, just to the west at Port Fourchon, as Ida made landfall came. Ida made a second landfall about two hours later near Galliano.
Mississippi StateWAPT

Hurricane Ida: Damaging wind timeline for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippians are bracing for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which include heavy rain and damaging winds that could bring down trees and knock out power overnight and into Monday morning. Video above: Damaging wind timeline for Jackson metro area, surrounding counties. Ida will move north into southern...
Gulfport, MSwxxv25.com

Homes in Gulfport suffer damage from possible tornado

A possible tornado touched down in Gulfport this evening as one of Hurricane Ida’s powerful rain bands moved onshore. Local emergency managers reported seeing a funnel cloud and a tornado warning was in effect for more than 30 minutes. Near the Coast, trees were uprooted and several large branches were...
Jersey City, NJhudsoncountyview.com

Following Hurricane Ida, boil water advisory issued for Jersey City & Hoboken until further notice

Following Hurricane Ida, a boil water advisory has been issued for Jersey City and Hoboken until further notice for all Suez Water customers. “We routinely monitor your water for turbidity (cloudiness). This tells us whether we are effectively filtering the water supply. A water sample taken on September 2, 2021 showed turbidity levels of greater than 10 nephelometric turbidity units,” Suez said this evening.
Mississippi StateWKRG

LIST: Which Mississippi roads to avoid due to Ida damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Tropical Storm Ida moves through Mississippi, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are warning drivers to avoid certain roads due to storm debris. The following routes are closed until further notice:. Amite County. MS 567 at MS 24 – Expect delays due to...
Mccomb, MSWLBT

Ida’s winds damage roof of McComb restaurant

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Ida is still hovering over parts of Central Mississippi with high winds and rain causing trees and power lines to topple. WLBT’s Barbie Bassett shows some of the roof damage of a Golden Corral in the area. Right now there are no reports of...
Hancock County, MSWLOX

Curfews lifted for Harrison, Hancock counties

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Rain and wind continue across South Mississippi, leading to potentially dangerous conditions in many areas. With several roads flooded, emergency management officials in all six lower Mississippi counties are warning people to stay off the roads. Harrison County’s curfew was officially lifted at noon Monday. Highway...
Hurricane, WVMetro News

Updates: Hurricane Ida impacting West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Hurricane Ida continues to track north, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia ahead of the remnants. Justice’s office said following the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service the proclamation was necessary. The remnants are predicted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy