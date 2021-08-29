Actions, not words, are ultimate litmus test

I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community. I attended primary, intermediate and secondary school within the Iredell-Statesville School District: Shepherd Elementary, Mt. Mourne IB School and South Iredell High School respectively. As the son of two front-line health-care professionals who actively treat COVID patients, the issue of a mask-mandate, particularly for children, hits close to home.