Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesville, NC

Actions, not words, are ultimate litmus test

Statesville Record & Landmark
 5 days ago

I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community. I attended primary, intermediate and secondary school within the Iredell-Statesville School District: Shepherd Elementary, Mt. Mourne IB School and South Iredell High School respectively. As the son of two front-line health-care professionals who actively treat COVID patients, the issue of a mask-mandate, particularly for children, hits close to home.

statesville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Education
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Cdc#Litmus Test#South Iredell High School#Mt Mourne Ib School#Covid#Eua#Pfizer Biontech#Americans#Mgsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy