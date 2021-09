NORTH PORT — We’ve waited until now, why not a while longer?. That’s the thinking on a Wawa convenience store coming to North Port. Stories that the Pennsylvania chain was locating at West Price and Toledo Blade boulevards gained momentum with media speculation, similar to what happened in 2017 and again in 2018. The City Commission had, in fact, pre-approved site plans. Another Wawa just across the line in Charlotte County along Tamiami Trail is reportedly around the corner.