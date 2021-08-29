Cancel
Louisiana State

As Ida bears down on Louisiana Big Freedia says 'I am praying for New Orleans'

WAOK News Talk
 5 days ago
As Hurricane Ida beared down on Louisiana, singer Big Freedia said that she was praying for her hometown of New Orleans. In Atlanta Saturday for the grand opening of the New Orleans restaurant Neyow's, Freedia told Audacy Atlanta's Maria Boynton that half of her family have left New Orleans while the rest have stayed and planned to ride out the storm. Ida was expected to hit on Sunday, the anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005.

