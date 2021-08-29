Cancel
Why Financials Outperformed the Broader Market Last Week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancials were the big winners in Wall Street last week. The S&P 500 financials gained 3.47 percent for the week, compared to 1.52 percent for the overall index. Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) gained 2.4%, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) gained 1.9 percent, Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) gained 4.1%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) gained 3.6 percent.

