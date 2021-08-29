Why Financials Outperformed the Broader Market Last Week

Developed market (DM) equities delivered yet another positive return (MSCI World +2.5% MoM) for the seventh-consecutive month. US equities were again leading from the front ( S&P 500 +3% MoM and now +21.6% YTD). The month started well with better-than-expected US payroll data resulting in US 10-year bond yields spiking and driving the S&P 500 financial sector (+5.1% MoM) higher on the prospect of higher net interest margins for banks. A mid-month release of weaker-than-expected US retail sales and waning consumer sentiment data then spooked markets just as the COVID-19 Delta variant was causing another spike in infections, with new daily infections in the US reaching levels similar to those seen in the previous wave (before meaningful vaccine rollouts). Concerns around the impact of the resurging COVID-19 infections on mobility weighed on the price of Brent crude oil (-4% MoM), resulting in the S&P 500 energy sector (-2% MoM) being the only sector to end the month lower.