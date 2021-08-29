Cancel
Rochester, MN

Rochester Area Jobless Rate Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Andy Brownell
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - After 16 months, the unemployment rate in the Rochester area has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development put the jobless rate for Olmsted County at 2.8 percent in July. That was down nearly a full percentage point from June and it marked the first time since March of last year the local unemployment rate has been below 3 percent.

103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota.

 https://1039thedoc.com
Rochester, MNPosted by
103.9 The Doc

5 Amazing Businesses Opening Soon in Rochester Including New Dental Office

You've probably noticed that a new building has been built over by the newest HyVee store and gas station on West Circle Drive. And if you were one of the many wondering what was being built, I've got the answer! Rochester, Minnesota's newest dental office, Badger Hills Dental Care, is opening on September 10th, 2021! (And heads up, there are 4 other businesses below that have made huge opening announcements too!)
EnvironmentPosted by
103.9 The Doc

More Rain In 3 State Region ‘Than Any Other Part Of The Lower 48′

The same system also produced at least 2 tornadoes in northeast Iowa, both rated weak EF0. News update: Changes recommended for Rochester street intersection. Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

Popular Minnesota Restaurant Opens Up on Social Media with Vulnerable Letter

We are all living life in a weird world right now...and it is TOUGH! Unfortunately, our local businesses are experiencing more than any of us can imagine due to a lot of anger from extremely rude customers because life just isn't like it used to be. To give a glimpse of what they are going through, several are opening up and being vulnerable on social media and the latest to do so is The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minnesota.

