OKANOGAN - The governor’s office has appointed Okanogan County Public Utility District’s environmental coordinator as the new Public Works Board member representing PUDs. Matthew Stevie has been with the PUD since 2018. He has worked in public utilities for more than 20 years, starting his career as a water and stormwater laborer, then working as a civil design intern and special inspector at DOWL engineers. After that he was a project manager after completing his master’s degree in project management.