Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Best of the Best from New Mexico Cookbook: Selected Recipes from New Mexico’s Favorite Cookbooks

newmexiconomad.com
 9 days ago

Each cookbook in Quail Ridge Press’ acclaimed Best of the Best State Cookbook Series contains favorite recipes submitted from the most popular cookbooks published in the state. The cookbooks are contributed by junior leagues, community organizations, popular restaurants, noted chefs, and just plain good cooks. From best-selling favorites to small community treasures, each contributing cookbook is featured in a catalog section that provides a description and ordering information — a bonanza for anyone who collects cookbooks. Beautiful photographs, interesting facts, original illustrations and delicious recipes capture the special flavor of each state.

newmexiconomad.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbooks#Restaurants#Quail Ridge Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy