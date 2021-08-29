Cancel
Mountain Bike World Championships: South Africa's Greg Minnaar wins men's downhill title

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa's Greg Minnaar won gold in the men's downhill at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Italy as defending champion Great Britain's Reece Wilson finished 15th. Minnaar claimed his fourth title in a time of three minutes 28.963 seconds. He adds this victory to his title wins in 2003,...

