2021 08/31 – Susan Jane Crider
Susan Jane Crider passed from this life at 2:55 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. She was 58 years old. Susan was born October 9, 1962, to Robert and Norma Crider of Mount Vernon, Illinois. Susan is survived by her father, Robert; brother, Terry; sisters, Amanda Crider and Rachel (Crider) Austin; brother-in-law, Bryan Austin; nephew, Levi Austin; and niece, Lily Austin. Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Norma.southernillinoisnow.com
Comments / 0