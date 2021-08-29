City of Wichita made $196,000 selling guns since 2015 law

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of he biggest gun dealers in south-central Kansas is the city of Wichita, but it actually received less than half the proceeds from the sales because it works with several online companies to auction off the firearms. Since a new state law allowing the gun sales was passes in 2015, Wichita has sold 2,082 guns. that were seized during a variety of crimes but were no longer needed. The city generated $196,000 on the gun sales. But The Wichita Eagle learned that the city is received less than half of the $425,000 in total sales the guns generated because the companies than handle the sales take a significant chunk of the proceeds.