Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

City of Wichita made $196,000 selling guns since 2015 law

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of he biggest gun dealers in south-central Kansas is the city of Wichita, but it actually received less than half the proceeds from the sales because it works with several online companies to auction off the firearms. Since a new state law allowing the gun sales was passes in 2015, Wichita has sold 2,082 guns. that were seized during a variety of crimes but were no longer needed. The city generated $196,000 on the gun sales. But The Wichita Eagle learned that the city is received less than half of the $425,000 in total sales the guns generated because the companies than handle the sales take a significant chunk of the proceeds.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Dealers#Firearms#Auction#Ap#The Wichita Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy