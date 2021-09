During Spain's tough lockdown last year, Paralympic triathlon champion Susana Rodriguez trained furiously at home and helped fight the coronavirus in her job as a doctor. Rodriguez -- who swam, cycled and sprinted to gold in Saturday's PTVI race for athletes with visual impairments -- said working in a hospital meant she "knew Covid was very serious, since the very beginning". In the fraught early days of the pandemic, when she was on the phone lines to assess people with symptoms, her boss would hold a meeting each morning. "He gave the new data, and things were going really wrong," the 33-year-old told AFP ahead of her competition at the virus-postponed Tokyo Paralympics.