Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

BetOnline.ag – Patriots vs Giants Odds, Preview, and Prediction

By Mike Kadlick
clnsmedia.com
 5 days ago

The Patriots and Giants will play their final preseason game tonight at MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands. The game can be seen locally on on the CBS affiliate WBZ-TV with kickoff at 6:00pm. Here are the betting lines for tonights game from our exclusive wagering partner, BetOnline.ag:. Odds. : Patriots...

www.clnsmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Giants Odds#Cbs#Wbz Tv#Sony#La#Injury News Patriots#Clns Media#Wr#Pats#New England 14
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants News & Rumors: Sterling Shepard Trade? Saquon Barkley Injury Update + Ryan Santoso Traded

New York Giants rumors and news today include the latest on Saquon Barkley. Will the Giants’ start running back be healthy in time for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season? The Giants have traded kicker Ryan Santoso and we’ve got the trade details of the Panthers-Giants deal. But are the Giants done dealing? Could WR Sterling Shepard be next on the trade block? New York Giants news focuses on an injury update for Saquon Barkley. The Giants are hoping Barkley will be ready to go in Week 1 and he’s made his return to team drills in Giants training camp.
NFLnewsbrig.com

New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns preview, team news, predictions

The New York Giants have had an intense training camp, including two scuffles already. One was against their own offense and defense that resulted in starting QB Daniel Jones being stuck at the bottom of it. New York Giants head coach Joe Judge made the entire team run as if they were training to be Navy SEALs.
NFLclnsmedia.com

PATRIOTS NEWS: Patriots Hold Final Joint Practice vs Giants

Cam Newton returned to practice as the Patriots hold the last Joint Practice of camp vs Giants. The Patriots also made a trade for CB Shaun Wade for 7th-round pick in 2022 and a 5th-round pick in 2023. Along with Newton, Josh Uche returned to practice and Hunter Henry participated in a red non-contact jersey.
NFLhawaiitelegraph.com

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Watch Games. Patriots Preseason Network / NFL Network 98.5 FM The Sports Hub METLIFE STADIUM GAME CENTER Presented by. The Patriots jumped to a 2-0 preseason record after a 35-0 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday Night at Lincoln Financial Field. The Patriots will close out the preseason this Sunday against their most frequent preseason opponent. This week's game against the Giants will be 30th preseason meeting against the Giants, The two teams have closed out the preseason every year since 2005. It will be the Patriots first preseason game on a Sunday since facing the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday, August 17 in 2008.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Lazar: Ten Things We Learned From the Patriots’ Preseason Finale

East Rutherford, NJ — The Patriots wrapped up the preseason with an 22-20 victory over the Giants in Sunday night’s preseason finale at MetLife Stadium. With quarterback Cam Newton leading the first two drives on offense, Pats head coach Bill Belichick sent a clear message that Newton is his Week 1 starter. Along with Newton starting the game, rookie Mac Jones worked with the backup offensive line and skill players.
NFLNJ.com

Patriots vs Giants Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our football betting expert is here to offer up his best Patriots vs Giants predictions and picks for their NFL pre-season outing today, which gets underway at 6PM EST. The Giants have been far from impressive so far this pre-season, losing both of their two outings whilst scoring just 20 points in the process.
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots vs Giants: What NOT to watch for

In years past, I haven’t even bothered to watch the final preseason game of the year. New England Patriots vs. New York Giants has been a late August tradition for years now, as backups compete against backups in the most meaningless game on the entire NFL calendar. However, now that Week 3 has kind of turned into Week 4, tonight’s contest may very well carry with it a few things worth watching; I’ll be curious to see how the receivers play, and I’m looking forward to seeing Mac Jones continue to get more meaningful reps.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Patriots vs Giants POSTGAME Show w/ Evan Lazar

CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: NFL100 for a 100% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!. The Patriots wrap up their preseason with a game against the New York Giants. Evan Lazar and John Zannis break down all the action and talk about roster cut downs and the Patriots on-going quarterback competition.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy