MEO Core Four Business Planning Course Starts Sept. 7
MEO’s Business Development Center starts its next series of Core Four business planning classes on Tuesday, Sept. 7. All classes will be held online via the Zoom platform. MEO BDC’s Core Four business planning series is a 24-hour course on how to write a business plan and provides the information you need to know to start, operate and grow your business. It is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or those who are just starting and need further direction.mauinow.com
