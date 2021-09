Yesterday’s matinee affair against the Detroit Tigers gave us all the feels we could ever imagine. Ranging from despair to pure bliss, the Angels 13-10 come-from-behind victory sparked a series sweep that they had not accomplished since July 2-4 versus Baltimore. Replicating the sweep or at minimum winning a series two of three (or three of four) needs to be first and foremost if a deep run at either of the two AL Wild Card berths are in their future. The Halos currently sit 7.5 games back with 39 games remaining (including tonight).