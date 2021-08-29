Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Bhavana Chamoli, Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Carnegie Mellon University will now require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty and staff too. CMU President Farnam Jahanian announced Friday that with thousands of students arriving on campus soon and concerns over the more contagious delta variant, faculty and staff in Pennsylvania, California, Washington D.C., New York and Virginia are expected to be fully vaccinated and upload proof no later than Sept. 30. A letter from Jahanian says 75% of employees have already uploaded their vaccine documentation. There are medical or religious exemptions, but CMU says employees who are exempt have to follow additional mitigation requirements like mask-wearing, weekly testing and completion of a daily self-assessment. In May, the university became one of the first in the area to announce that students would have to be vaccinated for in-person classes come fall. As of Friday, CMU says 85% of students have been vaccinated, and the university is “actively following up with each student who has not uploaded their information or requested an exemption to ensure 100 percent compliance.”