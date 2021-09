Texas Law welcomes the Class of 2024 as its newest cohort of future leaders in law, business, and public service! This group of resilient students, bringing together a wide range of ages, backgrounds, and interests, is ready to make their mark on the world. For the first time in Texas Law history, there are more women than men in the 1L class. The 419 new students come from near and far, drawn from 35 states and five foreign countries, with backgrounds that vary from political science to psychology, mechanical engineering, gender studies, and more. This admissions cycle was the law school’s most competitive yet and presented the largest applicant pool in Texas Law history.