This is a letter from Cornell University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors to Cornell University President Martha Pollack. The letter is written by Professor Risa Lieberwitz, the President of the Cornell University Chapter of the AAUP and a Professor of Labor and Employment Law in the School of Industrial & Labor Relations. The letter expresses the Cornell AAUP Chapter's deep concerns about the Cornell Administration's recent policies related to teaching and learning this semester. These concerns include the Cornell Administration's failure to consult with the Faculty Senate; failure to meet its ethical obligation to provide safe work environments that respond to faculty, staff and student needs with care and respect; and failure to meet even minimum legal requirements on health-related accommodations. The letter also makes recommendations about these issues.