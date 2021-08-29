Cancel
Gov. issues "State of Preparedness" ahead of Ida remnants

By Bianca Bosworth
wvexplorer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jim Justice issued a "State of Preparedness" for all 55 counties in West Virginia on Sunday ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Ida following the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Ida is forecast to hit the Gulf Coast later today as a category-four storm, with remnants predicted...

