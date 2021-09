The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian delivered a number of surprises to Star Wars fans, the biggest, of course, being the return of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker to take Baby Yoda, a.k.a. Grogu, away to be trained as a Jedi. In the new Disney+ special Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - "Making of the Season 2 Finale," fans were finally given a number of answers about how the appearance came together from both a technical and narrative perspective, but Hamill took to Twitter to confirm that, while the new special answers most of the questions fans had, there are still some lingering mysteries we might not get any answers to. Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - "Making of the Season 2 Finale" is now streaming on Disney+.