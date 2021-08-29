Cancel
Public Safety

The bullet and the dead-end life of the Venezuelan Deivis in the streets of Bogotá

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeivis is 26 years old, five children in Venezuela, one in Colombia, a barking dog and a bullet lodged in his back. The silhouette of the lead lifts her skin in the shape of a rocket. He was assaulted by thieves as he was returning home by bicycle at night. He had just raised the money to buy it and fought not to have it taken away. He took a shot in the right side of the chest that punctured a lung. An organization covered 13 hospital days for him. On the 14th, without money, he registered and went out to the street to ask for some pesos with the bullet in his body.

