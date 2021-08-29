A journey of more than 3,000 kilometers avoiding walls, mountains and thieves

The Hangedik military post is a rough and lonely place. Some barracks and a watchtower on a peak at 2,600 meters of altitude, protected by barbed wire, whipped by the wind and from which everything is seen in miniature: the Turkish villages to one side; to the other, the stony Iranian mountains and a couple of barracks of the Revolutionary Guard in which hardly any movement is perceived. In the middle of the Turkish base, a bust of Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, and a motto: “Borders are our honor.” From this vantage point on the eastern border of the country, the passage of smugglers, the possible infiltration of Kurdish insurgents and, above all, the irregular passage of migrants and refugees, especially Afghans, is monitored. To close the way to the latter, Ankara is working against the clock in the erection of a wall along the more than 500 kilometers of border with Iran.