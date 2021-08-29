First television duel of the three candidates to succeed Merkel

With the closest elections in German history less than a month away, the three main candidates face off tonight in the first of three television debates scheduled until September 26. The appointment is unique for many reasons: for the first time there will not be an incumbent chancellor defending his management; the participants are three, and not two, as up to now, and it occurs at a key moment of the electoral campaign, with the three parties very evenly matched in the polls. Few doubt that Germany will have a three-party coalition government for the first time.