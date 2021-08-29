Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill 4 and more GOG classics add support for modern controllers
Over the past year, Konami released a line of classic video games on PC via GOG Galaxy. Among them we can find proper names such as Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, Silent Hill 4: The Room and Castlevania 2: Simon’s Quest, among others. These games were received like rain in May by many users who to date had not been able to enjoy them for different reasons, but they suffered from a problem: they were not compatible with any controller. Luckily, your requests have been heard and all have been updated to add support for modern controllers. Next, all titles that now work with PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch controllers.marketresearchtelecast.com
