Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Hurricane Ida Threatens the States of New Orleans and Louisiana on Katrina’s 16th Anniversary

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has an indispensable weapon to anticipate in the fight against hurricanes. It is a P3D-Orion plane nicknamed ‘Miss Peggy‘who enters hurricanes to gauge their strength and anticipate their devastating path. This Sunday Miss Peggy has entered the eye of Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico. Ida worries the experts because in the last hours she has category 4, as reported by the US National Hurricane Center. This Sunday also marks the 16th anniversary of the devastating passage of Katrina.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Ida, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricane Warnings#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Ida Threatens#Noaa#American#Time#Shelters#Nhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy