Hurricane Ida Threatens the States of New Orleans and Louisiana on Katrina’s 16th Anniversary

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has an indispensable weapon to anticipate in the fight against hurricanes. It is a P3D-Orion plane nicknamed ‘Miss Peggy‘who enters hurricanes to gauge their strength and anticipate their devastating path. This Sunday Miss Peggy has entered the eye of Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico. Ida worries the experts because in the last hours she has category 4, as reported by the US National Hurricane Center. This Sunday also marks the 16th anniversary of the devastating passage of Katrina.