Who is Black Widow’s best friend within the Avengers?

Ahead of the episode's premiere tomorrow Marvel Studios has released the first clip from the new Marvel's What If...? on Disney+. In the brief new footage we get to hear Frank Grillo return as SHIELD Agent Brock Rumlow, talking about the capabilities of Natasha Romanoff (Lake Bell, not Scarlett Johansson), who is seen in the back of a SHIELD van as a prisoner. It's unclear what's going on in the larger episode but a previously released teaser for the episode revealed the question at the heart of the entire episode: "What If... The World Lost its Mightiest Heroes?" That teaser references the assembling of The Avengers for the 2012 movie but erases it and adds the line "An unknown assassin targeted the team." Check out the new clip below!