Who is Black Widow’s best friend within the Avengers?
The movie Black Widow, which can currently be enjoyed in Disney+, take a look at the life of Natasha Romanoff and the family he had before joining the Avengers. She teamed up with Yelena Belova, Melina Vostokoff y Red Guardian. Later, she was recruited by Nick Fury for the organization S.H.I.E.L.D., before joining the mightiest heroes on Earth alongside his friend Clint Barton. Is Hawkeye Natasha’s best friend?marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0