Forza Horizon 5: The Circuit Editor Is So Ambitious We Can Create “Anything”

Forza Horizon 5 is, with the permission of Halo Infinite, the most important game that Microsoft has prepared for the remainder of the year to join the Xbox Game Studios roster. The fifth installment of the acclaimed Playground Games franchise debuts on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on November 9, and every day more details are known about the game. On this occasion, it was Mike Brown, director of the title, who has shared details to the IGN portal about Events Lab, the editor of circuits and events that will give us the opportunity to make anything we can imagine come true. Literally.