Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5: The Circuit Editor Is So Ambitious We Can Create “Anything”

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForza Horizon 5 is, with the permission of Halo Infinite, the most important game that Microsoft has prepared for the remainder of the year to join the Xbox Game Studios roster. The fifth installment of the acclaimed Playground Games franchise debuts on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on November 9, and every day more details are known about the game. On this occasion, it was Mike Brown, director of the title, who has shared details to the IGN portal about Events Lab, the editor of circuits and events that will give us the opportunity to make anything we can imagine come true. Literally.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forza Motorsport#New Xbox#Xbox Series X#Great Britain#Forza Horizon 5#Halo Infinite#The Xbox Game Studios#Events Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG Designs Unique Hypercar For Forza Horizon 5

With Gran Turismo 7 delayed until 2022, Forza Horizon 5 is 2021's most anticipated racing game. Set in Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 is shaping up to be the best game yet in the open-world racing series. One of the star cars will be the Formula 1-inspired Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, which will be the game's cover car alongside the Ford Bronco Badlands.
Video GamesIGN

Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Controller Announced - Gamescom 2021

Microsoft has announced the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Controller. Revealed as part of the Xbox Gamescom showcase, the new limited edition controller has a bright, funky scheme to match the vibe of Forza Horizon 5. The translucent yellow front panel is splattered with a vibrant spray paint-like design. Blue and pink accent colours are used on the face buttons, analogue sticks, and main triggers, while the back and bumper buttons are a white to offset the brightness of the front. Black grips should help keep it in your hands while you fight the wheel.
Video GamesGamespot

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021

Forza Horizon 5 takes place in the canyons, hidden temples, beaches, and deserts of Mexico, with hundreds of cars. La Gran Caldera volcano gameplay was shown with the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, as well as Mexican farmlands. Next we got to see a Portia 911 drive through the jungles of Mexico. We were brought to the beaches of Baja California with a Mercedes AMG1. Forza Horizon 5 releases is getting a limited November 9, 2021.
Video GamesCarscoops

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Will Take Center Stage In Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon, Microsoft’s wildly successful open-world racing game, is returning for its fifth iteration on November 9. Now, it has been announced that Mercedes-AMG’s Project ONE hypercar will be featured front and center on the game’s cover. The car will come in its “Forza Horizon Edition” guise, which includes a...
CarsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Forza Horizon 5 cover cars include the transforming Mercedes-AMG One

The Forza Horizon 5 cover cars have officially been revealed as the Mercedes-AMG One and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands SUV. During the recent Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase, Playground Games gave us our first look at the opening drive in Forza Horizon 5. With plenty of four-wheel action across various locales, you can see the shiny new cover cars speeding across different terrains in the new setting of Mexico.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 gets neon-splattered Xbox controller, preorders live

Microsoft has unveiled a new limited-edition Forza Horizon 5 controller compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Bluetooth devices. The upcoming controller takes influence from the next entry in the festival-themed racing series, with vibrant neon splatters over a translucent yellow shell. The new Forza Horizon 5 Xbox controller...
Video GamesIGN

Why Forza Horizon 5 Is Going to Be Huge | Road to gamescom 2021

Forza Horizon 5 was the big standout at the gamescom 2021 - Official Xbox Stream. Playground Games show off the action-packed opening to the newest Forza Horizion game that sees the player's car drop out of a moving airplane and even go to see a brand new limited edition controller for the game. Xbox also finally gave us a release window for Xbox Cloud Gaming, coming to Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Forza Horizon 5 is basically a Fast & Furious video game

For years, Forza has been a bit of a punch line for gamers. Travel back to any Microsoft E3 presentation and you’ll find gamers rolling their eyes at the inevitable Forza segment. Racing games have long been a niche in video games and have struggled to win over the so-called “hardcore” fan base.
Video GamesPolygon

Forza Horizon 5 gives us a high-speed tour of Mexico at Gamescom

Playground Games revealed Forza Horizon 5’s opening sequence of cinematics and gameplay Tuesday afternoon at Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 showcase, highlighting the varied terrain, weather, and biomes players will encounter on the racing game’s wide-open map of Mexico when it launches in November. “I think our campaign learns a lot from...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition worth it?

Instead of the typical Ultimate Edition, there’ll be a Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition. Along with the new name comes a tough choice for fans of the series since the base game is available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. Since Game Pass is only $9.99 for PC or console (or $14.99 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives players both), $99.99 is a hard sell for Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition. However, it might be worth it to some people, and we’ll discuss the merits of buying it below.
Video GamesIGN

Forza Horizon 5: Pushing Tech & Features Forward

Forza Horizon 5 is nothing short of a visual powerhouse that's impressed everyone with what it can do on the Xbox Series X|S consoles. After the reveal of Forza Horizon 5's opening, we sat down with Playground to ask about their partnership with Mercedes, how they are pushing the engine further than ever before and what additions they'll be adding to the series.
player.one

Forza Horizon 5: Game Will Have Improved Physics and Better Handling

Forza Horizon 5 will feature better car handling and improved physics, among many others. This has been confirmed by none other than the game’s creative director, Mike Brown. Improved Suspension and Braking System. Brown said that the team was given three years to work on the game, instead of the...
gamerevolution.com

Forza Horizon 5 Car DLC List: All downloadable vehicles

Forza Horizon 5 includes plenty of vehicle variety from day one, but petrolheads can never have too many motors! As series veterans have likely come to expect, the Forza Horizon 5 car DLC list is substantial. Playground Games’ latest will include 50+ downloadable cars as additional post-launch content. Get the lowdown on all of the downloadable content for the new Forza Horizon game on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
Video Gamesfemalefirst.co.uk

Forza Horizon 5 shows cover cars and special controller

'Forza Horizon 5' have shown the game cover cars and a limited edition controller during the game's livestream at Gamescom. 'Forza Horizon 5' has shown off the game's cover cars and a limited edition controller. The upcoming motoring game was given a full segment during the Gamescom 2021 Xbox livestream...
Video GamesIGN

Forza Horizon 5 Begins With You Helidropping Into a Volcano

Forza Horizon games always begin with a showcase introduction, and the fifth installment goes wilder than ever before, with the game literally dropping you into a volcano. Shown off during the Gamescom Xbox Stream, the game's introduction begins with a 2020 Ford Bronco Badlands reversing out of a plane and parachuting into the game's Gran Caldera volcano during winter, seeing snow and lava meat in columns of steam. It's a confident opening, to say the least.

Comments / 0

Community Policy