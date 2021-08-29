VIDEO: UFC fighter finishes his fight in 17 seconds with a unique and explosive kick to the face
Abdul Razak Alhassan, an American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, defeated Italian Alessio Di Chirico in a middleweight bout this Saturday at the UFC Vegas35 event. It took Alhassan just 17 seconds and a single punch to knock Di Chirico down with a powerful and well-calculated kick to the face. The American was so convinced of the forcefulness of his attack that he did not even bother to finish off his opponent; he simply walked away calmly and made a gesture with his hands that it was all over.marketresearchtelecast.com
