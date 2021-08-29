Electronic commerce, the market of the future

Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) is defined as a set of third-party creation and management of cloud-based networks that is used by companies, which are engaged in the business of building blockchain applications. The use blockchain as a service (BaaS) is increasing in various industries which is accelerating the growth of global blockchain as a service (BaaS) market. Starbucks is working with Microsoft to develop new blockchain-based supply chain tracking system and mobile app. Joint blockchain node are being offered in many countries as part of the government programme to digitize and automate public service systems in rural areas through blockchain. With the release of a new service called ‘Paperless’, Samsung SDS is expanding into cloud-based Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) areas, promising to improve reliability and transparency. This service can safely manage documents that are prone to forgery.