I had an interesting discussion with a colleague of mine about kids and smartphones. She had a client who is 12 years old, and her mom got her a smartphone. Problem is, the parent wants her daughter to know she will be looking through the phone, seeing what websites she visits, who she is talking to and also intends to read all of her text messages. My colleague agreed with me that at just 12, a parent should know where their daughter is going on the Internet and with whom they are talking, but drew the line at reading her daughter’s text messages.