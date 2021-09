The New York Yankees meet the Oakland Athletics in the fourth and final game of a key American League matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. The Yankees (76-53), second in the AL East, hold down the top Wild Card spot, two games better than the Boston Red Sox. The Athletics (71-59), second in the AL West, are 3.5 games behind Boston. New York won the first two games of the series before Oakland posted a 3-2 victory on Saturday, snapping the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak.