Baltimore, MD

Not Many People Know That You Can Take A Week-Long Cruise Along The Chesapeake Bay

By Jamie Alvarenga
Only In Maryland
Only In Maryland
 5 days ago

Have you always wanted to go on a cruise? While there are a couple that leave from Baltimore and go to places like the Bahamas and Bermuda, the following cruise is lesser known. This unique excursion actually travels along the Chesapeake Bay, stopping at both Maryland and Virginia towns along the way. Check out this adventure that you may want to add to your bucket list.

While you may have heard of Carnival or Royal Caribbean cruise lines, American Cruise Lines is lesser known, featuring excursions all around the United States.

Even better, this cruise line offers adventures around our very own Chesapeake Bay. This one is a seven-day excursion that begins in Baltimore and stops at several Maryland and Virginia towns along the way.

There are several different staterooms to choose from. Balcony view, anyone? While onboard, you'll also enjoy plenty of lounges, entertainment areas, and...

...and whole lot of food. The Chesapeake Bay cruises have even been known to feature crab feasts. Prepare your appetite!

While day one starts in Baltimore, day two then takes you to Yorktown and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Day three, you'll be transported to Crisfield, Maryland and Tangier, Virginia. How serene!

Day four takes you to Cambridge and Oxford, Maryland. And then day five is a full day in St. Michaels, Maryland.

You'll round out day six in Maryland's capitol city, Annapolis.

Then day seven you'll be back in Baltimore, ending this one-of-a-kind cruise.

This week-long cruise currently has several dates available to reserve, running all the way through November 2023. Learn more by clicking on the links below, and happy cruising!

For more information about this Chesapeake Bay Cruise, visit the website . You can also follow the American Cruise Lines Facebook page for other unique excursions around the United States.

Interested in more adventures in Maryland? Then check out this kayaking lake , which is one you may have never heard of!

