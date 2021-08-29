Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Ridge, IL

Holiday Lights Project Advances For 2021

By Anne Lunde
Journal & Topics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark Ridge City Council has advanced approval for the city taking over the Holiday Lights program for the 2021 Christmas season. The volunteer committee which had been collecting funds for several years had some funds left and a lot of stored decorations. Several committee members were elected to the City Council and a decision was made to close the NFP organization. The city agreed, with this stub year budget, to consider rehiring last year’s installation committee for 2021.

www.journal-topics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park Ridge, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Des Plaines, IL
City
Park Ridge, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Park Ridge City Council#The City Council#Nfp#Holiday Decorating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy