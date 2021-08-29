Holiday Lights Project Advances For 2021
Park Ridge City Council has advanced approval for the city taking over the Holiday Lights program for the 2021 Christmas season. The volunteer committee which had been collecting funds for several years had some funds left and a lot of stored decorations. Several committee members were elected to the City Council and a decision was made to close the NFP organization. The city agreed, with this stub year budget, to consider rehiring last year’s installation committee for 2021.www.journal-topics.com
