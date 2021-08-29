This Spooky Bar on the Outskirts Of Providence Rhode Island is the Perfect Place to Grab a Drink

Rhode Island is packed with places to get a good drink and absorb some lovely ambiance, especially in the capital city of Providence. There aren’t many that give you that good kind of creepy feeling though. That feeling like you’re drinking somewhere that vampires might also frequent! One spot just on the edge of Providence that is perfect for this is the bar Dusk.

Dusk is located on Harris Ave, right next to the train tracks, adding a bit to those spooky vibes. Parking is quite easy and there is lots of seating both outside and in for a comfortable experience.

The bar is large and the staff is so friendly.

There is something available for everyone's taste and you can guarantee you will be served quickly and kindly.

And don't forget to ask if there are any signature cocktails available.

The decor of Dusk is so dreamy. There is velvet wallpaper, an awesome mural on the ceiling, and so many cool details just waiting to be noticed.

This side room with a chain curtain and leather couches is the perfect place to lean back and have some deep conversation.

Along with being beautifully designed, Dusk is also a fantastic entertainment venue!

They are known for their award winning Soul Power dance night featuring throw back music, but there are also lots of amazing live acts. Mostly music happens on the indoor and outdoor stages, but sometimes the bookers branch out to more creative avenues like burlesque!

No matter whether you come to Dusk to dance, take in a show, or just enjoy some drinks, we are sure will love this creative and slightly creepy space.

Dusk has so much to offer in such a small space, and is welcoming to everyone. Check out their website and Facebook page for info on drink specials, hours, and live events.