Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Assumption Parish, LA

Assumption Parish shelter of last resort opens

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 5 days ago

From the Assumption Parish Police Jury Facebook page:. Assumption Parish Shelter of Last Resort will open at 7:00 a.m. on 8/29/2021. The shelter will be Assumption Parish Community Center (4910 Hwy. 308, Napoleonville, LA. 70390). Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and a mask must be worn while inside the facility. If you show signs of COVID-19 you will be staged in a separate area away from other residents to limit possible spread. Also, remember to bring and prepare the following:

www.banner-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Assumption Parish, LA
City
Napoleonville, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Assumption Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Alcohol#Special#Blankets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy