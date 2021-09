Back in June, an invitation was extended to CCK Motorsport: come to Le Mans and compete in the opening race of the 89th 24 Hours in a grid of sixty Porsche 911 GT3s - The Porsche Sprint Challenge. At the time we were at Brands Hatch and riding high on our first category win in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB. Driver (and occasional ringer for the PH EnduroKa team) Charles Rainford had dominated in qualifying the day before and had raced hard that morning to maintain his position and take the top step on the Pro-Am podium. We didn't have a chance to properly consider the invitation until we arrived back at the workshop the following week.