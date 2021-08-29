Cancel
Hockey

Team Canada rolls into semis at women's worlds

By RITA MINGO
wiartonecho.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredictably, it wasn’t close. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Canadian women’s squad took on an overmatched and undermanned German team and schooled them in the art of the game of hockey, winning by a 7-0 score in their quarterfinal matchup on Saturday at the 2021 IIHF women’s world hockey championships.

