2022 MINI Cooper Review

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
yourchoiceway.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mini Cooper S strikes the best balance between fun and value, though this year’s new Oxford Edition is an excellent deal. The 2022 Mini Cooper offers vintage-themed thrills for just about any budget. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mini Cooper? What does it compare to?. The Mini...

BMW
Mazda
Cars
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman

The Mini John Cooper Works Countryman fills a small niche in the automotive landscape as a genuinely hot little crossover against hot newcomers like the Hyundai Kona N, which perhaps explains why it looks so grumpy that it no longer has the roost all to itself. The JCW Countryman packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged BMW engine under the hood making 301 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque, and it drives like a hot hatch should. It's quirky, hip, stylish, and surprisingly roomy inside, making it the most practical fast Mini currently available without compromising on the brand's contemporary hallmarks. It's a genuinely quick little vehicle with a slick eight-speed automatic that can be controlled via paddles behind the steering wheel. Backing up the power is an ALL4 all-wheel-drive system and chassis tuning by the John Cooper Works division of Mini that makes it a joy to whizz round corners. What's not to love?
CarsAutoGuide.com

Mini Cooper S vs Mazda 3 Turbo Comparison: Little(ish) Bundles of Joy

Does practicality inevitably lead to compromising on driving dynamics?. While browsing through brochures you come across a Mini Cooper. You’re considering buying a hatch and it’s one of the few cars the heart instantly gravitates towards. But you remember you also have a family. Keeping that in mind your wife hands you the brochure (it’s just website links now) to the Mazda 3. It looks nice, quite practical, has enough power and according to reports drives quite well too. But then you also realize the Cooper now comes with four doors and is now a car worth considering. That burning confusion has inevitably led you here.
Buying Carsmotoringresearch.com

Cupra Ateca review

Against: It’s a Seat with a fancy badge, bronze detailing. Verdict: Cast your cynicism aside: this is a credible fast SUV. It would be easy to dismiss the Cupra Ateca as a marketing exercise. It is, after all, little more than a pumped-up Seat Ateca with some bronze badges. Leave...
CarsCNET

2022 Mini Cooper SE long-term introduction: Small EV, big fun

What the Mini Cooper SE lacks in range it totally makes up for in fun. And as far as little electric city cars go, it doesn't get much more fun than this. That's why we've added a 2022 Mini Cooper SE to our long-term fleet, though we're taking a slightly different approach to this test. Usually we drive long-termers around the country, racking up the miles on road trips. But given the Mini's core purpose as an urban runabout, we're confining it to the mean streets of Southern California, because, (1) a bunch of Roadshow editors live here, and (2) Los Angeles has perhaps the best public EV charging infrastructure of any US city.
Buying Carsyourchoiceway.com

2022 Toyota Sienna Review

Taller drivers will find that the optional panoramic sunroof slices into head room, making the cabin feel far more cramped than it is. Consider whether you really need to see the sun and the stars. The 2022 Toyota Sienna is an impressive minivan worthy of a place on any family’s...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

This convertible crossover doesn't have any natural rivals, but does that make it a winner?. Let’s be honest, this isn't your classic road-testing car: it’s just too easy to be cynical about a roof-less SUV. But then you look at the sales figures and it becomes clear why Volkswagen builds it.
Posted by
GeekyGadgets

Manhart BMW M5 CS cranks out 777 horsepower

The BMW M5 CS was already the most powerful BMW M car the other maker ever produced. Despite having more power than any other car in the M range, Manhart knew that some people would want more, so it modified one of the rare sports cars. The modifications added an...
Electronicsyourchoiceway.com

Tile Pro Review

A review of the Tile Pro, a Bluetooth tracker with double the range and loudness of previous Tiles. With excellent range and a more stylish look, the Tile Sport and Style are now the benchmark that other Bluetooth trackers have to beat. The fact they have a limited life due to the non-replaceable battery is the only disadvantage, but their reliability and ruggedness more than makes up for this – especially if you're keeping tabs on something valuable.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

TC Electronic Skysurfer Mini Reverb Review

Rugged, versatile, and easy to use. Super compact. Impressively affordable. Useful tone control. Deeper settings can wash out the dry signal pretty quickly. On the heels of its full-sized Skysurfer reverb pedal, TC Electronic has introduced the smaller and even more affordable Skysurfer Mini. TC, of course has a well-established and solid foundation in studio reverbs as well as a proven ability to miniaturize effects. And this tiny 3.9" x 2.2" x 2.2" metal box might just pack the most reverb value per-square-inch of any pedal out there.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW M4 Competition with M Performance Parts and Mint Green paintwork

This new BMW M4 is about the most controversial looking Bimmer since… maybe ever, actually. Bangle’s E65 7 Series might have been more controversial in its time but that’s really the only BMW in recent memory that stir up as much anger as this new M4. Its massive grille and super aggressive design give it a very love it or hate it look. However, one thing that does help its design is a vibrant paint color. With a bright, vibrant color, the M4’s intense looks make a bit more sense. For example, this Mint Green BMW Individual BMW M4 Competition.
Posted by
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best V6 Engines Ever Made

Many automakers have been stuffing turbocharged four-cylinder engines into their cars over the past decade, which has all but diminished the V6 engine. We can’t blame them, considering many of those turbocharged engines can easily produce the same amount of power at the V6 while achieving better fuel economy. However,...
Home & GardenTop Speed

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Warns 2021 F-150 Owners To Stop Driving Immediately

It's nearly impossible to go a single day without spotting a Ford F-150 in America. Even if you don't own one, chances are somebody you know does. As America's best-selling vehicle for decades, the F-150 is a core vehicle for the Blue Oval and will continue to be for years to come. The immense popularity of the recently revealed F-150 Lightning is proof the full-size truck can thrive as a pure battery-electric.
Posted by
MotorBiscuit

Watch a $9.4 Million Bugatti Centodieci Hit 186 MPH Without Breaking a Sweat

SSC’s Tuatara didn’t break the 300-mph barrier, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other 200-mph-plus speed demons out there. And Bugatti is a notable purveyor of such high-speed hypercars. From the original Veyron to the upcoming Bolide, this brand thrives on speed. So much so, that the Bugatti Centodieci makes hitting 186 mph seem almost easy.
Posted by
Motorious

International Harvester Dually Rat Rod Is Radical

Normally, a 1938 International Harvester truck would be impressive, considering how few are around these days. However, putting the cab from a ’38 on a custom chassis, combined with a grille from a ’46 International Harvester, plus Packard headlights, duallies, and a blown 392 Hemi results in something truly spectacular. For good measure, there’s an adjustable air suspension so this truck can ride super low or be raised up so it doesn’t bottom out.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Ranger Splash Package Debuts As Retro 90s Throwback

Back in June, Ford Authority reported that Ford filed to trademark “Splash” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a name that was last used by the automaker on the 1993-1998 Ford Ranger as a distinctive model within the former compact pickup’s lineup. At the time, it seemed that Ford was trademarking the Splash name for use on a future vehicle, most likely some sort of retro 1990s offering for the Ranger. As it turns out, that’s precisely what’s happening, as the 2022 Ford Ranger Splash has just been revealed.

