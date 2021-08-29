2022 MINI Cooper Review

The Mini John Cooper Works Countryman fills a small niche in the automotive landscape as a genuinely hot little crossover against hot newcomers like the Hyundai Kona N, which perhaps explains why it looks so grumpy that it no longer has the roost all to itself. The JCW Countryman packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged BMW engine under the hood making 301 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque, and it drives like a hot hatch should. It's quirky, hip, stylish, and surprisingly roomy inside, making it the most practical fast Mini currently available without compromising on the brand's contemporary hallmarks. It's a genuinely quick little vehicle with a slick eight-speed automatic that can be controlled via paddles behind the steering wheel. Backing up the power is an ALL4 all-wheel-drive system and chassis tuning by the John Cooper Works division of Mini that makes it a joy to whizz round corners. What's not to love?