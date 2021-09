Malvern junior Maddie Powers had 28 receptions, 10 digs and six kills during a 25-7, 25-16, 25-6 loss to Claymont. Kenna Ball had four points, three kills, three blocks, five digs and seven receptions; Abby Moody had eight assists; Payton Decker had seven receptions and three digs; Audrey Sikorsky had seven receptions and four digs; and Jayda Ortiz had six digs and five receptions.