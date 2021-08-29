Cancel
Columbus County, NC

Elections board switches Democratic precinct judges

By Ivey Schofield iveyschofield@nrcolumbus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree days after the Columbus County Elections Board approved chief judges and judges for the next two years, the county Democratic Party asked to change three judges. Chair Franklin Thurman on Aug. 20 emailed the elections office, requesting to replace Sheila Johnson with George Henry Perry as Democratic judge at the Cherry Bluff Precinct. He also asked to make Marcee Thompson, who was the Democratic judge at Welches Creek, chief judge and make Joanne Blanks, who was chief judge at Welches Creek, the Democratic judge.

