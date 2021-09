Matt Hancock, you may remember, was once the health secretary. He, alas, appears to have forgotten this. Apparently no recollection at all of his department’s disastrous response to the pandemic; of the 133,000 dead; of being called “totally f**king hopeless” by the prime minister; of crying on national television; of running away from reporters. None of this stuff appears to be logged in Matt Hancock’s mind. It can’t be, right? Surely there is no way a man carrying such heavy burdens could look this carefree? But then again, this is Matt Hancock. He doesn’t always play by the rules.So...