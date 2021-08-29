Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Isaiah Buggs Calls Stephon Tuitt ‘A Work In Progress’, Expresses Team’s Love And Support For Him

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through the entire training camp and preseason without two of their starting defenders participating in even one formal practice. Fifth-year outside linebacker T.J. Watt is in the midst of a life-changing contract negotiation, and his team has made a business decision that he would work out to the side on his own until there’s a line to sign.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Expresses Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Pittsburgh Steelers offer update on DE Stephon Tuitt

A key piece has been missing from the Pittsburgh Steelers defense this preseason. In June, defensive end Stephon Tuitt lost his brother to a hit-and-run accident, and his presence at training camp practices has been spotty. Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler painted a rosier picture about Tuitt’s absence than Mike...
NFLYardbarker

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Dealing With Knee Injury, 'Overweight'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to work without Stephon Tuitt as they prepare for Week 1 of the regular season. Tuitt has not practiced this summer, which was assumed to be due to the death of his brother earlier this year. However, defensive coordinator Keith Butler said the issue could be a lingering knee injury.
NFLchatsports.com

Dulac: Stephon Tuitt Dealing With ‘Undisclosed’ Injury That Could Bother Him ‘For Awhile’

It’s been an incredibly difficult, sad offseason for Pittsburgh Steelers’ star defensive end Stephon Tuitt. The veteran defensive end’s brother, Richard Bartlett, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident in Georgia, keeping Tuitt out of all offseason work for the Steelers. Now, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac, Tuitt is dealing with an “undisclosed” injury that has kept him out of training camp and the preseason, ending any sort of speculation as to what’s going on with Tuitt, who has remained a topic of discussion in recent weeks as the start of the 2021 regular season draws near.
NFLchatsports.com

Keith Butler: Stephon Tuitt Will Practice ‘When We Need Him To Come Back’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had two blue-chip defensive players sidelined for all of training camp, albeit for very different reasons. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is wrapping up a very important contract extension that figures to make him the highest-best defensive player in NFL history. The reason for defensive lineman Stephon...
NFLSteelers Depot

Special Teams, Stephon Tuitt Status Making 7 DL A Strong Possibility

The Pittsburgh Steelers played most of the 2020 season with seven defensive linemen on their 53-man roster, once Henry Mondeaux was called up from the practice squad after five games (aside from a brief stint on the Reserve/Injured List For Chris Wormley). With the way the offseason has gone, there...
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers move Stephon Tuitt, Zach Banner and Anthony McFarland to injured reserve

Tuesday was all about setting the initial 53-man roster, but the Steelers’ moves continued Wednesday with some much more impactful transactions. Defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt and right tackle Zach Banner, two projected starters, were placed on injured reserve along with backup running back Anthony McFarland. Those three aren’t particularly surprising, given their recent absences in practice — or, in Tuitt’s case, long-term absence — but they do change the calculus for the early portion of the season.
NFLPosted by
Tribune-Review

Knee injury latest setback for Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally confirmed Wednesday that defensive end Stephon Tuitt is dealing with more than the tragic death of his younger brother this offseason. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Tuitt has been bothered by a knee injury, and the eighth-year veteran is a “little bit overweight” from his recent lack of conditioning.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: Zach Banner, Stephon Tuitt Remain Out of Practice

PITTSBURGH — Right tackle Zach Banner and defensive end Stephon Tuitt were among the players that did not participate in the Steelers’ practice on Monday, though a firm outlook was not given for any of the team’s injured players. Banner was seen watching practice in workout clothes after missing the...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers DLs Chris Wormley, Tyson Alualu Supportive of Stephon Tuitt, Optimistic About Return

PITTSBURGH — Everything that Stephon Tuitt has gone through in the offseason has been the definition of a nightmare. In June, Tuitt’s younger brother was killed in a hit and run. Since showing up to training camp, Tuitt has done very little work, including only a little bit of exercise and almost no teamwork. With the rough roads that Tuitt is now traversing with his mental health, along with the prospect of ramping back up to football shape, it is beginning to seem less likely that he suits up for the Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
NFLchatsports.com

Dulac: Steelers ‘Considering’ Placing DL Stephon Tuitt On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the unusual decision to keep eight defensive linemen on their initial 53 man roster Tuesday. And we have one explanation as to why. Which at this point, shouldn’t come as a major surprise. According to the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, the team is considering place Stephon Tuitt on IR. If they do, he’ll miss at least the first three weeks of the regular season.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers Comfortable to Replace Stephon Tuitt if Unavailable for Week 1

With Week 1 on the horizon, the Steelers continue to deal with something bigger than football. Defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt remains questionable for the Steelers' Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The team says they're allowing him to handle matters outside football after his brother was tragically killed this offseason.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Stephon Tuitt has several hurdles to clear before returning to Steelers' defense

It turns out Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt has several hurdles to clear before he can return to practice, let alone play in the season opener in Buffalo in 11 days. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Tuitt’s absence from training camp has been multi-layered. He is dealing with a knee injury. He is out of shape, and he is still grieving the loss of his brother and helping his family move past the tragedy.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: DE Stephon Tuitt Has Knee Issue, No Timeframe for Return

PITTSBURGH — Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler confirmed that defensive end Stephon Tuitt has been dealing with a knee injury on Wednesday, in addition to the family tragedy that has kept him from being a full participant in the team’s preseason preparation this season. “His knee is bothering him, as...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy