Williamsburg, VA

205 Bristol Commons Unit#205, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 2 Story Condo with New Paint, Wood Laminate Flooring Downstairs, Granite in Kitchen with newer Microwave, Pantry & Pass Through to Open Family / Dining Room with Adjacent Half Bathroom & Siding Doors to Fenced in Patio with attached Shed. Second Floor has Two Primary Bedrooms with Ensuite Bathrooms, Walk-in Closet & Hall Laundry Closet with Washer, Dryer & Shelving. Carpets Professionally Cleaned. Assigned Parking with additional Visitor Parking. Close to Aldi's Supermarket, Shopping, Movie Theater, Community Park, The College of William & Mary, Colonial Williamsburg and so much more! Low City of Williamsburg Taxes.

