East Tennessee State University students returned to the classroom this week at full capacity. ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland says not only are classes back in person, but the campus community has grown. The school reports they have seen a notable increase in freshmen and transfer students this fall. School officials say they anticipate the number of new freshmen and transfer students to be up by more than 200. The incoming freshmen class is expected to have grown ten percent over the last year. Noland added that incoming out-of-state freshmen enrollment is expected to increase by more than fifty percent.