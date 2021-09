BucWild is back and better than ever at ETSU. BucWild is a program created by students for students with the purpose of promoting school pride and spirit at athletic events. “We have two years of people that really don’t know what Buccaneer athletics looks like, whether its freshmen that are new on the scene or sophomores that, because of COVID have yet to come to most games,” said Rebecca Eubanks (Johnson City, Tennessee) an intern for BucWild. “So, we are through the process of cultivating school pride by getting people out there, seeing what sports they like, letting them experience new things, and just backing our athletes is the biggest thing.”