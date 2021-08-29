Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

RELIGION: Where is the house?

By STEVE ELLISON
Herald-Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we survey the Bible examining the questions asked by the Creator of the creatures, we find ourselves at the conclusion of the magnificent and far-seeing book of Isaiah. Fittingly, it seems that the last chapter of Isaiah is looking at the end of time. The discussion of the Millennium is continued from chapter 65, which concludes with a description of the new heavens and new earth. The Millennium promises to be a marvelous age in which communication with God is improved. Creature behavior will be much improved as well.

www.palestineherald.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium#Nasu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Baltimore megachurch ousts pastor, pastor calls townhall

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- A Baltimore megachurch has ousted its senior pastor over accusations of financial mismanagement, a spokesperson with the church confirmed. Empowerment Temple, labeled as once the fastest-growing AME church in history was founded in Baltimore more than 20 years ago, and now reaches more than 5,000 people weekly, according to its website.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: New battle erupts over Minerva Teichert’s paintings, and a shoutout to the ‘miracle’ COVID vaccine

The Mormon Land newsletter is a weekly highlight reel of developments in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. You can support Mormon Land with a donation at Patreon.com/mormonland, where you can access, among other exclusive gifts and content, transcripts from our “Mormon Land” podcasts. Another battle...
ReligionPosted by
Mashed

Does The Bible Say It's A Sin To Eat Meat?

Sales of plant-based foods are booming in the United States, achieving the incredible figure of $7 billion, according to Livekindly. And while that may be due, at least in part, to the many health benefits they offer (via Everyday Health), there is also internal conflict for some when it comes to the morality of eating meat. Although one might assume that a definitive answer regarding whether or not eating meat is an actual sin can be found in The Bible, the obvious source for clarification among practicing Christians, the answer is far from forthcoming.
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

3 pastors leave Bethlehem Baptist Church, one citing 'toxic culture'

Three pastors have abruptly resigned this summer from Bethlehem Baptist Church of Minneapolis, signaling "a painful and confusing moment" at a megachurch that gained national prominence under longtime pastor John Piper. The pastors cited several reasons for resigning, including how the church's leadership council has handled race and diversity issues,...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
Posted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is the End Times upon us?

To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for...
ReligionMother Jones

This Former Pastor Is Changing Evangelicals’ Minds on COVID Vaccines

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. When Curtis Chang heard that many evangelical Christians were reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, he suspected he could help. A former pastor who now consults on strategy and planning for governments and nonprofits, Chang knew he could mobilize pastors to educate and encourage their congregations. So earlier this year, Chang, who also serves on the faculty at Duke University Divinity School and at American University’s School of International Service, launched a project called Christians and the Vaccine in an effort to change the minds of the faithful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy