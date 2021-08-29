RELIGION: Where is the house?
As we survey the Bible examining the questions asked by the Creator of the creatures, we find ourselves at the conclusion of the magnificent and far-seeing book of Isaiah. Fittingly, it seems that the last chapter of Isaiah is looking at the end of time. The discussion of the Millennium is continued from chapter 65, which concludes with a description of the new heavens and new earth. The Millennium promises to be a marvelous age in which communication with God is improved. Creature behavior will be much improved as well.
