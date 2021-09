In a recent letter to the editor, the writer posited that Ashli Babbitt was killed for "trying to go through a door." The real situation was a member of an angry violent surging mob was pushing into the offices of members of Congress. Babbitt was climbing through a smashed bulletproof window on a barricaded door that was defended by officers of the law, who had warned the rioters not to attempt to enter the protected hallway. Warned several times, she tried to climb through the broken-out bulletproof window and was shot. I hope most people can understand the difference.